Eflin allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter over five-plus innings in a no-decision against Boston in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Five hits over five frames is typically a pretty good line, but Eflin served up three homers among those knocks. Two of the long balls came among the first three batters he faced, and though the right-hander was able to pitch into the sixth frame, he didn't retire any batters in his final inning, with two more runs being charged to him. Eflin also struggled to miss bats in the outing -- he notched only six whiffs and one punchout. The 31-year-old held a 3.13 ERA through his first four starts of the campaign, but with two straight rough appearances, that number now sits at a poor 5.40. Eflin will try to get back on track in his next start, which lines up to be a promising matchup at home against the White Sox.