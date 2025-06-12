Eflin (6-2) earned the win Wednesday over the Tigers, allowing a run on five hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out five.

It was another strong outing from Eflin, who held Detroit scoreless through six innings before allowing a lone run in the seventh. Eflin's won his last three starts, allowing just four runs over 19.1 innings. The right-hander's lowered his ERA to 4.08 through nine starts (53 innings) this year with a 1.09 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB. Eflin's currently lined up to face the Rays on the road in his next outing.