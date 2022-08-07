Pomeranz (elbow) struck out two batters in a scoreless inning for the ACL Padres on Friday, per MLB.com.

This was the first rehab appearance for Pomeranz since he underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his left elbow last August. He's been working his way back slowly but appears to have taken a significant step toward returning to the big club. Pomeranz figures to need multiple more rehab outings to get his arm back in game shape, but he could join the Padres at some point in the coming weeks.