Pomeranz (elbow) has tossed eight bullpen sessions this spring and is aiming to be ready to pitch in games by late March, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Pomeranz didn't pitch at all in the majors last season, hurling just 4.2 minor-league innings before being shut down while attempting to rehab from flexor tendon surgery. The Padres have him on a gradual progression with his recent injury history in mind, but he still has a chance to see some spring action and be available out of the bullpen on Opening Day. Despite Pomeranz's struggles to stay healthy, he could be a major part of San Diego's bullpen if he avoids arm trouble this season. He was very effective in 2021, posting a 1.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB over 25.2 innings while recording 13 holds in 27 appearances.