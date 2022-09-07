Pomeranz (elbow) received positive news on his left elbow, but it's still uncertain if he'll be able to return before the end of the season, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Pomeranz had his rehab stint halted Aug. 19 after feeling discomfort in his pitching elbow, but a subsequent examination revealed no major issues. That opens the door for the left-hander to ramp back up in time to rejoin the Padres before the end of the campaign, though it's far from a certainty since he hasn't yet restarted the rehab assignment. Pomeranz hasn't pitched in the majors in over a year, so he'll likely need multiple more minor-league appearances before he's ready to be activated.