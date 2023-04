Pomeranz (neck/elbow) will need at least one one more rehab outing before being activated from the injured list, per MLB.com.

Pomeranz has appeared in two games with Single-A Lake Elsinore thus far, hurling two perfect innings and notching one strikeout. It appears the veteran hurler could be ready to join the Padres' bullpen after one more rehab outing, which would be a much-needed boost to a relief corps that is currently without Robert Suarez (elbow) and fellow lefty Adrian Morejon (elbow), among others. Pomeranz hasn't pitched in a big-league game since August of 2021, so he may be used in lower-leverage situations initially.