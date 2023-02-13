Padres manager Bob Melvin told reporters that Pomeranz (elbow) will likely be limited to start spring training, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pomeranz didn't pitch at all in 2021 while he recovered from flexor tendon surgery in 2021. The southpaw has been an effective option when he's healthy, and Melvin believes that he'll be ready for the start of the season. In his 44.1 innings of work in 2020-2021 before the injury, Pomeranz registered a 1.62 ERA and 59:20 K:BB over 47 appearances