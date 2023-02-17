Pomeranz (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Pomeranz was forced to miss all of 2022 as he recovered from a flexor tendon surgery he received in 2021. Padres manager Bob Melvin said Pomeranz is "still a little behind everybody else," but is hopeful that the 34-year-old lefty gets caught up by the end of spring. Between 2020-21, Pomeranz put up a 1.62 ERA and 1.08 WHIP alongside a 59:20 K:BB ratio through 44.1 innings.
