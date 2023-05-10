Pomeranz (arm) will join Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment.
Pomeranz opened the season on the 15-day injured list while he continued to recover from left elbow flexor tendon surgery, and though he started up a rehab assignment April 18, he made just three appearances before being shut down after experiencing renewed discomfort in his surgically repaired arm. He was idle for about a week before he resumed throwing again, and he now appears ready to test himself in a competitive setting. Expect Pomeranz to make at least a couple of appearances for El Paso before the Padres consider activating him.
