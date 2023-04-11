Pomeranz (elbow) will make a minor-league rehab appearance with Triple-A El Paso on Thursday, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.
Pomeranz was thought to be close to pitching in games in mid-March, but he suffered a setback after tossing a few sim games and was eventually placed on the injured list to begin the season. He appears to be back on the road to recovery from the August 2021 flexor tendon surgery that wiped out all of his 2022 campaign, but he'll likely need at least a few rehab appearances before joining San Diego's bullpen. Pomeranz last appeared in a major-league contest Aug. 10, 2021.
