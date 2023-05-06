Pomeranz is experiencing reduced discomfort in his left arm, and he could resume his throwing progression soon, per MLB.com.

Pomeranz was pulled from a minor-league rehab assignment after just one game in late April as a result of discomfort in his throwing arm, but the issue has reportedly "mostly subsided." The veteran reliever appears to have a chance to start throwing again soon, though the Padres way want to be cautious given the series of setbacks Pomeranz has experienced as he's attempted to work his way back to the big club. The 34-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021.