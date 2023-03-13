Pomeranz (elbow) will throw another simulated game Thursday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Assuming the sim game goes well, Pomeranz should be cleared to make his Cactus League debut next week. The veteran southpaw missed all of 2022 following a setback in his recovery from 2021 flexor tendon surgery, but he's getting back on track. The Padres seem hopeful that he'll be able to join their bullpen at the start of the season rather than go on the injured list.
More News
-
Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Could see game action soon•
-
Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Throws to live hitters•
-
Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Could be ready by Opening Day•
-
Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Making progress toward return•
-
Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Likely limited to start spring•
-
Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Unlikely to pitch this season•