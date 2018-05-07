Padres' Franmil Reyes: Dominating at Triple-A
Reyes has eight homers in his last five games for Triple-A El Paso.
Reyes went unprotected in the Rule 5 draft but was not selected, primarily due to the broken hamate bone he suffered at the Arizona Fall League. He's making teams regret passing on him so far this season, hitting .339/.419/.750 with 13 homers. Like many young slugging prospects, Reyes definitely has power but has concerns about whether or not he'll hit enough to get to that power. He's certainly done all he can to address those concerns so far this season.
