Reyes is not in the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

Reyes' plus-power has certainly been on display in his first month in the big leagues, as the right fielder has slugged six homers in his first 72 plate appearances. He is, however, striking out in nearly 39 percent of his at-bats and holds a lowly .221 average and .264 on-base percentage. He'll give way to Hunter Renfroe in right field.