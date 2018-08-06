Padres' Franmil Reyes: Homers in start
Reyes started in right field and went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Cubs.
The rookie got a rare start with Travis Jankowski sitting against a southpaw. Hunter Renfroe has benefited most from Wil Myers' (foot) placement on the disabled list, so Reyes figures to serve a fourth-outfielder role for the time being. The 22-year-old has flashed plus power in a limited role (seven homers over 114 plate appearances), so he could gain fantasy value down the stretch if a spot in the outfield opens up.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...