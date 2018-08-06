Reyes started in right field and went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

The rookie got a rare start with Travis Jankowski sitting against a southpaw. Hunter Renfroe has benefited most from Wil Myers' (foot) placement on the disabled list, so Reyes figures to serve a fourth-outfielder role for the time being. The 22-year-old has flashed plus power in a limited role (seven homers over 114 plate appearances), so he could gain fantasy value down the stretch if a spot in the outfield opens up.