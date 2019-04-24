Reyes went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in the Padres' 6-3 win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Reyes cranked his fifth and sixth long balls of the season, touching up Erik Swanson for a two-run shot in the second inning before getting to him again with a solo shot in the sixth. He's hitting just .219 with an unimpressive .288 on-base percentage, but the six homers over 64 at-bats do leave the 23-year-old with a robust .531 slugging percentage.