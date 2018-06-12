Reyes is not starting Tuesday against St. Louis.

Reyes has six homers in 21 games, but his 39.5 percent strikeout rate has capped his overall production, limiting him to an unimpressive .208/.250/.458 line through 76 plate appearances. Hunter Renfroe, a similarly one-dimensional righty slugger, gets the start in right field in his place. Renfroe has just three homers in 30 games, but a much more palatable 23.5 percent strikeout rate and a solid .256/.337/.488 line overall.

