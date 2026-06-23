Padres' Griffin Canning: Set to follow opener

Canning is expected to work as the bulk reliever behind opener Wandy Peralta against Atlanta on Tuesday, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.

The right-hander followed an opener in his previous appearance last week and delivered one of his better outings of the season, allowing one run across 4.1 frames to pick up his first victory. Despite that improved form, Canning's 6.64 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 41:25 K:BB across 42 innings for the season make him a volatile streaming option while going up against a strong offense.