The Cardinals plan to utilize Canning as a reliever to begin 2027, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The right-hander agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million contract with St. Louis on Saturday, and the initial assumption was that he would be a rotation option. However, the Cardinals will instead use Canning out of the bullpen, at least to open the campaign. The 30-year-old started in 11 of his 30 regular-season appearances for San Diego last season, posting a 5.68 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 87:41 K:BB across 88.2 innings.