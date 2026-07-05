Padres' Griffin Canning: Unlucky loss in bulk-relief outing

Canning (1-6) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Saturday.

Canning did fine in this bulk-relief outing, which shielded him from facing the top half of the Dodgers' order. He still came away with the loss as the Padres' bats came up cold. The right-hander has allowed eight runs over 13.1 innings with an 11:8 K:BB over his last four games. Overall, he has a 6.71 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 50:30 K:BB through 51 innings over 12 appearances (nine starts) this season. Canning looks like he'll still be a rotation option next week, as Randy Vasquez (ankle) is out at least through the All-Star break. Canning's next appearance is projected to be at home versus the Diamondbacks, though it's not yet clear if that will be a traditional start or another outing following an opener.