Azocar is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Azocar had started in four of the Padres' last five games, but he'll head to the bench with right fielder Wil Myers (knee) returning from a two- game absence. The righty-hitting Azocar could still carve out a part-time role as a platoon mate in center field for the lefty-hitting Trent Grisham.