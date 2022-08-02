The Padres recalled Azocar from Triple-A El Paso ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Rockies.
Azocar was added to the lineup card shortly before first pitch to fill the remaining vacancy on the 26-man active roster that was created by the Padres acquiring two big-league players (Juan Soto and Josh Bell) while trading away three (Eric Hosmer, Luke Voit and CJ Abrams) earlier Tuesday. While he's up with the Padres, Azocar isn't expected to serve as anything more than a depth option in the outfield.