Azocar went 4-for-5 with three runs in Friday's 13-5 win against Kansas City.
Azocar provided a spark from the No. 9 slot in the lineup, rapping four singles and coming around to score three times. Somewhat surprisingly, he didn't attempt any stolen bases, perhaps because he's struggled on the basepaths this season, recording only four steals on nine attempts. Azocar ranks in the 94th percentile for sprint speed according to Statcast, so he could become an asset as a base stealer if he's able to get a better handle on the intricacies of that aspect of the game.