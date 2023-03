Azocar is hitting ninth and playing right field in Friday's game against the Rockies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Azocar is in the lineup for the first time this year, and David Dahl will take a seat after going 0-for-4 in the loss to the Rockies on Thursday. Azocar will likely split time with Dahl until Fernando Tatis Jr. comes off of his suspension.