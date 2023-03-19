Azocar has strengthened his chance of making the Padres' Opening Day roster with a strong spring, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Acee reports that there are four players -- Azocar, David Dahl, Tim Lopes and Rougned Odor -- who are likely in the running for the final two bench spots on the 26-man roster. Lopes has had the best spring of the bunch -- he's slashing .441/.462/.618 with a home run, eight RBI and six stolen bases -- but Azocar has looked good as well, slashing .303/.342/.606 with a homer, nine RBI and three thefts. Both Dahl and Odor have also been productive, so San Diego may have a difficult decision in deciding who to keep on the Opening Day roster. One factor working in Azocar's favor, per Acee, is that he can provide solid defense at all three outfield spots, which is not the case for any of the other three players he's competing with.