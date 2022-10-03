site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Jose Azocar: Not starting Monday
Azocar isn't in the lineup Monday against the Giants.
After recording a hit in each of his last two games, Azocar will hand center field duties over to Trent Grisham on Monday, who will bat eighth.
