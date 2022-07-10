Azocar will start in right field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Giants.

Azocar will get his third start in a row after going hitless with a walk and an RBI in the prior two contests. Since the Padres are facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Alex Wood) for the third consecutive contest, it's difficult to discern who will handle the bulk of playing time in left field while Jurickson Profar (concussion) is on the 7-day injured list. The lefty-hitting Nomar Mazara should have a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching, while Azocar, Matt Batten and Brent Rooker are set to vie for playing time at the other corner-outfield spot.