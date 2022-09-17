Azocar went 3-for-4 with two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 12-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Azocar hadn't played since Sunday with the Padres facing a stretch of right-handed pitchers. He made the most of his chances, delivering RBI singles in the sixth and eighth innings of the blowout win. The rookie outfielder is up to a .278/.326/.684 slash line with five steals, 10 RBI and 19 runs scored through 176 plate appearances. He adds little in the way of power, but he should continue to see the short side of a platoon in center field while Trent Grisham gets most starts versus righties.