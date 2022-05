Azocar is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Azocar started each of the Padres' last three games, going 1-for-10 with four strikeouts. He'll likely serve as the team's fourth outfielder moving forward now that Wil Myers is back from the injured list to join Trent Grisham and Jurickson Profar as the Padres' regulars in the outfield.