Azocar isn't starting Friday against the White Sox, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
After going hitless with five strikeouts in his last 13 at-bats, Azocar will get a day off Friday. In his place, Trent Grisham will start in center field and bat ninth.
