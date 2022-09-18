Azocar will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Since his Aug. 20 call-up from Triple-A El Paso, Azocar has largely been serving as a short-side platoon player in center field, but he now appears to have overtaken the struggling Trent Grisham as the primary option in the position. Grisham is on the bench for the Padres' second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher (Ryne Nelson), paving the way for Azocar to step into the lineup. During his latest stint in the majors, Azocar has posted a 1.046 OPS to go with two stolen bases in 14 games with the Friars.