site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-josh-bell-builds-three-game-rbi-streak | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Josh Bell: Builds three-game RBI streak
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bell went 1-for-4 with a base hit and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Giants.
Bell will take a six-game hitting streak and three-game RBI streak into Wednesday's series finale in San Francisco. He'll start at first base and bat cleanup as the Padres go for the three-game sweep.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read