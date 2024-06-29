Higashioka isn't in the Padres' lineup for Saturday's game against Boston.
The Padres will give Higashioka a day off Saturday after he belted a two-run homer during Friday's win. In his place, Brett Sullivan will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
Padres' Kyle Higashioka: Adds to huge June•
-
Padres' Kyle Higashioka: Racks up two homers, six RBI•
-
Padres' Kyle Higashioka: Getting Sunday off•
-
Padres' Kyle Higashioka: Knocks homer Saturday•
-
Padres' Kyle Higashioka: Knocks in three runs Wednesday•
-
Padres' Kyle Higashioka: Delivers walk-off homer•