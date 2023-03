Campusano (hamstring) is scheduled to return to the Padres' Cactus League lineup Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Campusano hasn't played in several days because of a hamstring injury, but it sounds like he's almost ready to go. The 24-year-old is competing with Austin Nola for playing time at catcher for San Diego this season. He's hit very well in the minors but has yet to see that production carry over during his brief time in the majors.