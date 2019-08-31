Padres' Manny Machado: Goes yard in loss

Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Giants.

Machado took Giants starter Madison Bumgarner deep in the fourth inning, pulling the Padres within a run at the time. He later came around to score on a ninth-inning Eric Hosmer single. Machado is 9-for-34 with two homers, five RBI and five runs scored over his last 10 games. For the year, the 27-year-old has 28 homers, 75 RBI and 72 runs scored while batting .264 over 500 at-bats.