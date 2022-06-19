Machado exited in the top of the first inning of Sunday's game against the Rockies after he appeared to suffer a left ankle injury while running to first base on a groundout, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

According to Lin, Machado required assistance off the field and was putting limited weight on the ankle, which he tweaked when he slipped on first base. Heading into the game, Machado was holding down a .949 OPS and was a major reason why the Padres were neck and neck with the Dodgers for the National League West division lead. Machado's potential absence for any length of time would be a devastating blow for the Padres, who should provide an update on the extent of the third baseman's injury after the contest.