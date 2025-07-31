Machado went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Mets.

Machado opened the scoring with a two-run single in the second inning and followed it up by swiping his 10th bag of the year. The 33-year-old has been red-hot during an eight-game hitting streak, piling up seven multi-hit efforts, six extra-base hits, 11 RBI, four runs and two stolen bases. For the year, he's slashing .302/.362/.510 with 20 home runs, 71 RBI, 64 runs scored and the aforementioned 10 steals across 467 plate appearances.