Machado (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and he will start at third base and bat fourth Friday versus the Cubs, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Machado will return to the lineup after missing over two weeks with fracture in his left hand. The 30-year-old has struggled from the plate this season, slashing .231/.282/.372 over 156 at-bats with the Padres, all of which represent career lows. With San Diego's lineup now fully healthy, Machado will look to take advantage of batting cleanup behind Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis and Juan Soto.