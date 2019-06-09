Padres' Manny Machado: Resting in series finale

Machado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

The Padres' prized offseason pickup will rest for just the second time all season, paving the way for Greg Garcia to draw a start at third base. The day off will provide Machado with an opportunity to hit the reset button after a 10-game stretch in which he went 4-for-37 at the dish.

More News
Our Latest Stories