Machado went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 9-4 win over the Cubs.

The 28-year-old plated his first two runs of the night on a pair of sacrifice flies before taking reliever Cory Abbott deep for a solo blast in the eighth inning. Having now left the yard twice in his last three starts, Machado is up to eight home runs on the season, could for sole possession of second place on the Padres behind standout shortstop Fernando Tatis (17).