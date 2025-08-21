Machado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an 8-1 win against the Giants on Sunday.

Machado flashed his power with a 425-foot solo blast in the third inning. The long ball was his first since July 29 -- a span of 19 games. The veteran third baseman had only four RBI during that homerless span, and the Padres could really benefit if he's able to turn things around down the stretch. Despite the recent struggles, Machado still has a healthy 21 home runs and 74 RBI on the campaign, and his .837 OPS is on pace to be his best mark since 2022.