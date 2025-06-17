Machado went 1-for-3 with a home run and two total RBI in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday.

Machado accounted for the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly off Shohei Ohtani in the first inning. The veteran third baseman tacked on a 353-solo shot in the sixth, but his individual contributions weren't enough to provide San Diego with a win. Machado is in the midst of a strong June, as he's posted a .996 OPS with five home runs, 20 RBI, nine runs and a stolen base through 15 games this month.