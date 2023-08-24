Avila is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Brewers at American Family Field, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The Padres will skip the struggling Rich Hill's turn through the rotation and will instead give Avila the chance to prove he's deserving of a longer look in a starting role. Avila has already previously made one spot start for the Padres on Aug. 1, when he struck out seven Rockies over four innings of a one-run ball at Coors Field. Since moving to the bullpen following that start, Avila has excelled as a multi-inning reliever, generating a 1.29 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB in 14 frames. The Padres will likely cap Avila at around 4-to-6 innings Saturday and could even deploy him in tandem with Hill. The coaching staff will likely wait and see how Avila performs against Milwaukee before determining whether he or Hill will draw the nod the next time a fifth starter is needed.