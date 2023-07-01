The Padres recalled Avila from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.

Avila didn't make the club out of spring training and hasn't pitched well for El Paso in the minors, posting an 8.49 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 41:27 K:BB over 46.2 innings. The right-hander has worked mostly in the rotation, starting in 13 of his 16 Triple-A appearances, and he could be up with San Diego as a back-up plan to start Sunday in Cincinnati if Yu Darvish hasn't recovered from a bout with the flu, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.