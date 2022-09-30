Johnson (1-2) took the loss and was charged with a blown save against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two batters over two-thirds of an inning.

San Diego held a one-run lead when Johnson entered in the sixth inning, but he surrendered a hit to each of the first three batters he faced to allow Los Angeles to tie the score. The righty nearly got out of the frame without further damage, but a two-out, two-run single off the bat of Miguel Vargas put the Dodgers ahead and resulted in Johnson's departure. It was the second time this season Johnson has allowed three runs in an appearance, though he's held the opponent scoreless in each of his other 11 outings.