Johnson (elbow) pitched on one day of rest Tuesday, striking out one batter in one inning for Triple-A El Paso.
This was Johnson's sixth appearance since he kicked off a rehab stint with the Padres' ACL affiliate Aug. 23. The righty reliever has allowed only one run over six innings during that stretch while compiling a 7:0 K:BB. Tuesday was the first time he has pitched on one day of rest, and the Associated Press reports that throwing on back-to-back days could be Johnson's final step before he's activated from the 60-day IL.
