Johnson (elbow) could start throwing again in early June, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Johnson has yet to throw since landing on the injured list April 22 with right elbow tendinitis, but he appears to be on the verge of taking that step as he looks to work his way back into action. The right-hander will likely need a ramp-up period before rejoining the Padres' bullpen, and he isn't eligible to be activated until late June. Johnson notched five holds and posted an 11:4 K:BB over six innings before he went down with the injury.
