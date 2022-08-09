Johnson (elbow) is aiming to return from the 60-day injured list in mid-to-late August after recently easing back into his throwing program following a brief shutdown period, MLB.com reports.

Johnson, who has been on the IL since late April with right elbow tightness, appeared to be trending toward throwing live batting practices coming out of the All-Star break, but the Padres pulled him off his progression after he experienced lingering soreness. He's since started to ramp up again, and he looks like he could be ready to face hitters by next week, if not within the next few days. Depending on how he fares during his eventual minor-league rehab assignment, Johnson could re-emerge as a key setup man for the Padres down the stretch.