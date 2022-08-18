Johnson (elbow) is traveling to Peoria on Thursday to begin a rehab assignment with the Padres' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Johnson has been on the injured list since April 22 due to right elbow tendinitis, but his rehab assignment represents a significant step forward in his recovery. The right-hander initially hoped to return in mid-to-late August, but it's possible that he ultimately rejoins the Padres sometime in September since he'll presumably require a relatively lengthy rehab assignment. Once he's ultimately healthy, Johnson should have a chance to carve out setup duties for the big-league club down the stretch.
