Johnson (elbow) has begun throwing bullpen sessions, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Johnson has been on the injured list since April 22 due to right elbow tendinitis, and he wasn't able to resume throwing from a mound until the past week. The right-handed reliever should provide a shot in the arm to the Padres' bullpen upon his return, but that likely won't happen until after the All-Star break. Johnson posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.67 WHIP while recording an 11:4 K:BB over six innings prior to his placement on the IL.
